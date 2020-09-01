HS SCHEDULES

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Boys Golf

Bureau Valley, Hall at Erie-Prophetstown, Lake Erie, 4 p.m.

Mid-County at Elmwood, Maple Lanes Golf Club, Elmwood, 4 p.m.

Stark County vs. Knoxville, Lake Calhoun Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hidden Lake Golf Club, Sheffield, 4 p.m.

Kewanee vs. Limestone, Peoria at Newman Golf Course, Peoria, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-County at Elmwood, Maple Lanes Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Mid-County, Mercer County at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Stark County at Princeville, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Kewanee at St. Bede, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept 3

Boys Golf

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Princeville at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Kewanee vs. Riverdale, Sherrard, at Fyre Lake Golf Club, Sherrard, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Kewanee, Newman at Bureau Valley, Hidden Lake Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Princeville, at The Dunes, 4 p.m.