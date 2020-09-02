Mac’s Monday Night Men’s Golf League: Troy Clementz had a net score of 33 with an 11 handicap, leading fifth-seeded Johnson Appliance to the league championship with a match victory over second-seeded 19th Hole, 139 to 140. Mark Simaytis had a net 33 with an 11 handicap for 19th Hole. In the third-place match, Cernos beat VDV Building 142 to 147 on Chad Lewis’ 37 off the blue tees. VDV’s Hugh Hill shot a 38 off the gold tees for his net 34 score. In the fifth-place match, TMS Storage defeated Illini Tap 142 to 145. Matt Costenson shot a 37 from the blue tees for Illini Tap.

JV golf: Carson Palmer shot a 57 to lead Ridgewood to a 232 score in a triangular at Valley View.

U.S. Open Tennis: Andy Murray saved a match point and managed to come back from two sets and a break down for a victory over Yoshihito Nishioka at the U.S. Open. Serena Williams won in straight sets to break the record for most U.S. Open match wins with 102. Three-time champion Kim Clijsters, 37, powered her way to an early lead, but Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova rallied Tuesday night for a first-round victory, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

WNBA: Diana Taurasi scored 26 of her 32 points in the first half to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-85 on Tuesday night. Courtney Williams and rookie Chennedy Carter each scored 22 points and the Dream beat the Fever 102-90. DeWanna Bonner had 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Sun beat the Liberty 70-65.

Big East Conference: Moving its women's basketball tournament to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The 10,000-seat arena, which also is the home of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, is scheduled to host the Big East women's tournament for the next three seasons.

National Women's Soccer League: The fall schedule will open Saturday with a match between Sky Blue and the Washington Spirit. The game in Leesburg, Virginia, will be the NWSL Game of the Week, broadcast nationally on CBS. The NWSL will play 18 games over seven weeks, with the league's nine teams separated into three groups to keep travel to a minimum. The Chicago Red Stars will be in the Northeast group with Sky Blue and the Spirit.

NFL: Updated its gameday protocols by requiring every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask and reducing the size of each team's travel party. Owners also will have to follow COVID-19 testing requirements to gain access to the locker room, field or team charter.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Running back Leonard Fournette went unclaimed after Jacksonville waived him Monday. Fournette's representatives then filed a grievance against the Jaguars in an effort to recoup the $4.17 million in base salary.

Big Ten Conference: President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season.

PGA: The International Federation of PGA Tours canceled the HSBC Champions World Golf Championships event in China. The tournament was scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai.

