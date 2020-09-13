Tom Brady was intercepted twice in his Tampa Bay debut, Alvin Kamara scored touchdowns running and receiving, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Buccaneers 34-23 on Sunday.

Cardinals 24, 49ers 20. DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards.

Chargers 16, Bengals 13. Joe Burrow ran 23 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Washington 27, Eagles 17. Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns.

Ravens 38, Browns 6. Lamar Jackson threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

Patriots 21, Dolphins 11. Cam Newton rushed 15 times for 75 yards and threw for 155 yards.

Packers 43, Vikings 36. Aaron Rodgers passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

Seahawks 38, Falcons 25. Russell Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards.

Jaguars 27, Colts 20. Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes.

Raiders 34, Panthers 30. Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

Bills 27, Jets 17. John Brown had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Rams 20, Cowboys 17. Malcom Brown rushed for two touchdowns.