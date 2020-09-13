Eastern Conference: Only 15 seconds after giving up a goal to the New York Islanders, Yanni Gourde set up Blake Coleman to tie it and Ondrej Palat added another 12 seconds later and the quick-strike Tampa Bay Lightning got a 4-1 victory on Sunday in Game 4. Game 5 is Tuesday night. In Game 3 on Friday, Brock Nelson broke a tie with 3:25 left, Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves and the Islanders had a 5-3 victory.

Western Conference: Anton Khudobin made three of his 32 saves on a crucial 5-on-3 penalty kill late, Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored in the second period and the Stars locked down on the Vegas Golden Knights in the final minutes to win 2-1 in Game 4 on Saturday night.