Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts to help No. 1 Clemson beat The Citadel 49-0 on Saturday.

No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0. Ian Book had three first-half TD runs.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7. Chuba Hubbard scored on a 3-yard run.

No. 13 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20. Gerrid Doaks scored four TDs.

No. 14 Central Florida 49, Georgia Tech 21. Dillon Gabriel threw for 417 yards and four TDs.

No. 17 Miami 47, No. 18 Louisville 34. D'Eriq King threw three TD passes.

No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Georgia State 31, ot. Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards.

Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian State 7. Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and a TD.

No. 25 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10. Kenny Pickett threw two TD passes and ran for a score.