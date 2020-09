Saturday: The well-rested Dallas Stars took it to the banged-up Tampa Bay Lightning with physicality early and goaltender Anton Khudobin closed it out with 22 third-period saves to win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1.

Stanley Cup schedule: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 2 was Monday, Game 3 is Sept. 23, Game 4 is Sept. 25. If necessary, Game 5 is Sept. 26, Game 6 is Sept. 28 and Game 7 is Sept. 30.