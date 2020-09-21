In a breathtaking performance Sunday at Winged Foot, on a course so demanding no one else broke par, Bryson DeChambeau blasted away with his driver and had short irons from the ankle-deep rough on his way to a 3-under 67 to become U.S. Open champion.

PGA Tour Champions: Jim Furyk beating Jerry Kelly with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff in the Pure Insurance Championship.

LPGA Tour: Englishwoman Georgia Hall won the Cambia Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory in the United States, beating Ashleigh Buhai with a par on the second hole of a playoff.

European Tour: South African left-hander Garrick Higgo won the Portugal Open, closing with 7-under 65 for a one-stroke victory at Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort.

Others: Sweden's Julia Engstrom won the Lacoste Ladies French Open for her second Ladies European Tour title. Ayaka Furue beat Hiroko Azuma in a playoff in the Japan LPGA's Descente Ladies Tokai Classic.