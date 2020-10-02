It’s a big sports weekend, starting with college football. No. 13 Texas A&M visits No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, looking for its biggest SEC victory since Johnny Manziel beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in 2012.

No. 7 Auburn goes to No. 4 Georgia on Saturday night in a rivalry that dates to 1892. Last season's Atlantic Coast Conference championship game between Virginia and No. 1 Clemson is renewed. And Navy is at Air Force, the first of three games that decide the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

LeBron James believes the secret to the success of his partnership with Anthony Davis goes far beyond talent. "We're not jealous of each other," James said Thursday. "I think that's the best thing." Game 3 of the NBA finals are Sunday. Davis scored 34 points and James had 25 in their 116-98 victory over Miami in Game 1.

Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart just don't lose when they reach basketball's biggest stage. Whether competing in the Olympics, for an NCAA championship or in the WNBA Finals, Seattle's stars have always come out on top. Now they are trying to help the Storm win the fourth WNBA championship in franchise history. Bird's been a part of all three of the previous titles, including teaming up with Stewart for the 2018 crown. Standing in the way of continuing that unbeaten streak is league MVP A'ja Wilson and top-seeded Las Vegas. Game 1 of the best-of-five series was Friday night and Game 2 is Sunday in Bradenton, Florida.

Scott Dixon keeps finding ways to put the milestones in perspective. Sure, he knows a sweep of the Harvest GP doubleheader in Indianapolis would give him six wins this season, matching a career high. He's also aware he needs two wins to tie Mario Andretti for second in IndyCar history with 52. And if he wins a sixth IndyCar season title, he knows he'd be just one behind A.J Foyt's record. "I feel very lucky and privileged to do what I do," Dixon said. "I really enjoy the people that I work with. They as a whole really drive me, their will to win. I think the whole kind of mindset when you walk into the (Chip) Ganassi race shop throughout the years has never changed. At no point do you not go into a race weekend without thinking about not winning."