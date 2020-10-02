Sophomore Mya Mirocha brought the Kewanee girls golf team through the homestretch at Baker Park and closed the regular season with a victory.

Mirocha got a birdie on the par 5 No. 3, a 388-yard hole that veers left. She chipped onto the sharply sloping green above the pin and got the subsequent putt to fall.

Then she dug herself out of a sand trap on No. 4 — her final hole after a shotgun start. She finished the round with a 39 and medalist honors.

Kewanee won the triangular with a 190 score. Rockridge, which will return to Baker on Wednesday for the Class 1A regional, took second at 199. Erie-Prophetstown was third at 230.

Senior Natalie Yepsen shot a 45. Her best hole was the par 4 No. 8, which she played even.

Sophomore Aspen Schwickerath had a 51, shooting for par on the tidy 3-stroke No. 6. Sophomore Emma Crofton had a 57.

Also in the Kewanee lineup, Eleanor Burkhart had a 57 and Hope Peed a 64.

Hannah Graves led Rockridge with a 47 and teammate Amelia Rursch had a 48. Emma Slattery and Lillian Dehner each had a 52 and Ella Rursch had a 53.

For Erie-Prophetstown, Berkeley Eggers shot a 53, Fiona Huffstutler a 57, Malory Eggers a 57 and Gabi Abell a 63.