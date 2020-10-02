With fall officially here, I am looking forward to collecting two things; beautiful fall leaves and acorns.

It is a special moment every year when I find that first orange and crimson dappled leaf laying in the green grass.

These colors are present in the leaves all during the growing season, but are not revealed in their full glory until the crisp nights and warm days reveal their majesty.

The sugar maple tree is known for its particularly striking fall foliage; bright yellow, burnt orange and scarlet leaves.

As a child, a popular schoolroom activity each year was the collecting of colorful fall leaves which were preserved by ironing them between sheets of waxed paper.

These works of natural art were then carefully displayed in the schoolroom window by the classroom teacher.

If you’d like to try this preserving method, you will need; some colorful fall leaves, a pair of scissors, a roll of waxed paper, a sheet of white paper, an iron and an ironing board.

On the ironing board, place the leaves separately between two sheets of waxed paper. Place the sheet of white paper over the area that you are going to iron.

With the iron on a warm setting, press to seal the wax paper, creating a seal around the leaf. Let cool.

Using scissors, cut a ¼ inch wide margin around the leaf. Do not cut too close, or you will cut through the seal and the leaf will eventually lose its color and turn brown and crisp.

A modern alternative to sealing leaves in waxed paper is to seal them in clear contact paper. There will be no need to iron them. Simply place the leaves between two sheets of clear contact paper and press to seal them. Use scissors to cut a ¼ wide margin around the leaf.

Another method of preserving fall leaves is to soak them in a solution of 1 part glycerin to 2 parts water. Pour this solution into a 13 x 9 pan and submerge the leaves in it. Place a smaller pan over the top of the leaves and inside the first pan to hold the leaves beneath the glycerin solution.

After 3-6 days, remove the leaves from the solution and pat dry with paper towels. The leaves will be soft and supple and retain their beautiful color for at least 2 weeks.

My favorite method of displaying fall leaves is just to leave them natural, allowing them to slowly fade and crisp as fall deepens. By the time Halloween arrives, I’ve got plenty of crisp brown leaves for accenting my spooky decorations.

Along with collecting fall leaves, I also like to gather acorns in my pockets on my walks through the neighborhood and the city parks. Scooping up a handful here and there, I bring them home and deposit them on a platform feeder in the Nature Center as a special treat for the blue jays and squirrels to feast on.