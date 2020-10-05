The Macomb trophy case will almost certainly expand following the boys golf season.

The Bombers launched into 2020 by winning six invitationals as well as going 10-0 in dual, tri, and quad meets. Macomb heads into the Class 2A Monmouth-Roseville Regional at Gibson Woods Golf Course on Tuesday as the favorite to hoist the program’s sixth regional plaque.

This comes on the heels of Macomb missing the cut at last years’ Class 2A state finals and finishing 10th.

"Our kids had that little chip on their shoulder all season long," Macomb coach Greg Duncan said. "We came into the season with some pretty high expectations and high hopes."

An impressive four-shot victory over Normal U-High and school-record 295 at the Notre Dame Invitational to open the season was proof Macomb had arrived.

But the Bombers were just getting started.

Wins at the Redbird Classic, the 46th Annual Gary Saunders Invite — by 25 strokes no less — and beating a solid Bloomington team in a triangular at WeaverRidge Golf Club followed.

"We were able to revamp our schedule a little bit and at the same time keep it competitive," Duncan said. "Every opportunity we get to play, I tell our kids, ‘You never know, it could be the last one.’ We’ve kind of taken that mentality in as well and have wanted to go out there and perform at our best every single match day in and day out."

Success has continued throughout the season, culminating with a school-record 283 and a victory at the Wayne Brinkmeier Invite at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron. In the process, Braeden Duncan captured medalist honors with a 6-under-par 65.

That round was the best in program history.

"Winning is enjoyable for all," the senior said. "We like to celebrate, and we bask in it for a day or two, but the next day at practice we’re right back to getting better."

Greg Duncan says the worst kept secret of his team is how good they are up and down the lineup. Five of his golfers — led by his son, Braeden, Jack Lockard, Connor Hamm, Glenn Sutton and Connor Watson — were averaging in the 70s heading into this past Wednesday’s West Central Conference tournament.

The father-son relationship, however, has been one of the most special parts of the season for Greg Duncan. He’s watched his oldest develop on the course since he was 3 years old.

Now, Braeden is reaping the rewards of a great season — three invite medalist finishes and twice runner-up.

"Those accomplishments are great to see as a father and as a coach that all that hard work and time that he’s put in to make himself a better golfer has paid off," Greg Duncan said. "He’s grown as a golfer and as an individual."

Braeden Duncan says his on-the-course relationship with his dad is very limited. Usually, assistant Richard Sample walks with him during his rounds.

And when the Duncan’s get home?

"We talk about (my round) — what went wrong, what went well, how we can get better," Braeden Duncan said. "It’s nice to have that part of it. He lets me do my own thing when I’m playing, really."

What coaching Greg Duncan did have to do came after Macomb’s first loss of the season — a 10-stroke defeat at the WCC. His team, who shot a 344 and finished runner-up to Quincy Notre Dame, which is also at the M-R Regional, got a ‘good, long talk’ after the round.

Braeden Duncan says it was a wake-up call for him and his teammates.

"Obviously, we had an atrocious day," he said. "We don’t want that (score to) let anyone get more motivated to beat us."

As a result, the Bombers will refocus their efforts to fine-tune their games with regionals just days away. And with speculation of a possible tournament in the works following sectionals, the stakes to make back-to-back state finals is at an all-time high.

So is the motivation.

"Regional champion doesn’t have the same ring as sectional champ," Braeden Duncan said. "And sectional champion doesn’t have the same (ring) as state champion or state qualifier. We need to play well. We know that. … One bad round, one bad 344, our year is over, and we don’t want that."

