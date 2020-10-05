HS SCHEDULES

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Cross Country

Kewanee vs. Bureau Valley, Rockridge at Rockridge High School, Taylor Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Kewanee vs. Princeton at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Annawan-Wethersfield at Class 1A Cambridge Regional, Valley View Club, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Cross Country

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Ridgewood at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Kewanee at Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Kewanee and Annawan-Wethersfield at Class 1A Kewanee Regional, Baker Park, 8 a.m.

Boys Golf

Kewanee at Class 2A Chillicothe Regional, Arrowhead Country Club, 8 a.m.