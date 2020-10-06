Lou Hernandez keeps 30 years of notebooks filled with workouts and calendars.

Like most strength and conditioning coaches, his dedication to details was developed through the decades to apply with precision at Illinois.

"Everything we do is on a routine," Hernandez said. "We know what we’re doing every Monday of June. We know what we’re doing every Tuesday of June. That’s the discipline we live."

He had to abandon his habits and adapt through chaos the last several months as the Big Ten changed courses a few times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sending players workouts at home when school and athletic facilities shut down in the spring, easing them back into June voluntary workouts, planning for a postponed spring season in August and now gearing up for a reboot that is expected to kick off next month.

In March, he helped remotely guide athletes through often creative home workouts and oversaw their nutritional intake. When players returned for voluntary workouts in June, Hernandez sanitized equipment, exhaustively reminding players to wear masks, organizing lifts and runs to coordinate enough space between players and setting a tone of COVID-19 protocol compliance.

More ups and downs than a player trying to max out on his bench press.

"This has been extremely challenging," Hernandez said. "(Some)times it felt like we have the pedal all the way down and the engine going but the car in neutral. Seems like we can’t get the car out of first gear, a lot of start and stop and on and off. That’s made it really hard to be consistent."

Illinois is trying to build off a 6-7 season and its first bowl appearance since 2014.

"I lean on him an awful lot," Illini coach Lovie Smith said. "His position is as important as any of our positions around here. He has his thumb on the team as much as anyone. That’s why we feel good about going into the season too."

Hernandez’s ultimate goal, he said, is to "keep this team as healthy as they can be from this virus."

Players forced to quarantine from positive COVID-19 tests or from contact tracing also interrupts training, so when they return Hernandez wants to make sure they don’t rush themselves to make up lost time.

Hernandez is known around the Smith Center for his upbeat attitude, booming laugh, shoulder-length locks (a dedication to former Illini All-American linebacker Jeremy "J" Leman), and his sleeveless T-shirts. When his daughters see him wearing sleeves, they wonder what important occasion is occurring.

"You can’t put $10 sleeves on million-dollar arms," he joked, noting he leaves scissors about his home to free his muscles from constricting shirts.

Smith jokingly asked, "Lou wears sleeves?"

Hernandez delved into powerlifting while growing up in a small Texas town.

Hernandez, who holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in health-related fitness from Houston, is in his second stint with Illinois. He previously worked under Ron Zook from 2005-11 after earlier jobs with the New York Jets and at Florida.

He spent 2012-18 at North Carolina before joining Smith’s staff in Champaign in 2019. He told his wife and two daughters they were "coming home."

