Being able to read the results on the Baker Park leaderboard usually requires either exceptional eyesight or serial politeness while maneuvering through the crowd to the front.

"Excuse me. Thank you. Coming through. Was that your foot? Sorry. Don’t mind the camera. Just let me ease through here. My thanks."

A crowd in front of the clubhouse leaderboard is part of the excitement that surrounds a golf tournament.

Of course, during a pandemic, such a thing is not allowed.

Social distancing was being observed Wednesday as scores from the Class 1A Kewanee Regional went up on the whiteboard.

The occasional golfer or spectator would saunter up, check the team they were interested in, then move on. The space in front of the board was kept so clear of foot traffic there was elbow room aplenty. No one needed to say "S’cuze me" even once.

There was no lingering, and certainly, no anxious teens doing calculations as the numbers were posted. That’s the unusual part. Even though the individual champion was determined early in the afternoon after Mya Mirocha sank her final putt on 18 — the team standings were still in doubt with three contending schools on the course.

As the meet wound down and the remaining golfers finished up on 17 and 18, the Kewanee girls team came as one to the railing of the tiered patio looking down on the scoreboard. Their appearance was a formality, though.

By then, you see, they knew they had won. And so did most people in attendance. The scores were available on their phones.

The difference this season was the use of the iwanamaker computer application.

The pandemic prompted one big change in the traditions of golf. The Illinois High School Association entered into a partnership with iwanamaker to provide real-time scoring of practices and matches.

The players use the cellphone version to report and track scores. As soon as a hole is over, the players plug their scores in the app.

One member of the group still keeps a pencil scorecard. But that is the backup. The app displays scores vs. par, and most importantly, provides updated team results.

So, at the clubhouse — instead of Kewanee players squinting back down the fairway on 18 — they were gathered around their phones watching results tally up.

It was a far cry from last year’s sectional at Spring Creek, when Kewanee felt a bad round had diminished their chances at qualifying for state. Then they had consoled each other, engaged in terse, wishful conversations, then collectively held their breath as scores went up on the board in a jam-packed clubhouse concourse.

The drama this time was of a different sort, though the waiting-game situation was basically the same.

"We’re all very anxious," said Natalie Yepsen, who was in ninth place when she reached the clubhouse and had to wait and watch as her entry bar climbed into second place as other competitors added strokes. "This virtual scoring: All you have to do is refresh. … It’s convenient. I just stay on the scoring screen."

On the course, Yepsen said she doesn’t use the app to track the leaders. It’s enough to focus on her game and those in her playing group.

Yet, Kewanee’s players knew the moment that Rockridge reached the point that its four remaining golfers would have to make par on the remainder of the course just to match Kewanee’s score.

Mirocha is sold on the app’s features. "You can look at pairings," she said. "There are a lot of things you can see on it, which I like. I think we’ll continue to use it. I really like how you can see the rankings of the teams."

The day before at the Cambridge regional, a coach asked me what I thought of the app. "It seems to have all the information you like to see," they said. That much was true. Already it had changed my notetaking method. Hustling after a round to get hole-by-hole rundowns of golfer scorecards was unnecessary. During the meet it provided updates from around the course and showed where the contenders were so I could adjust my photography shooting schedule.

If there are reservations, it isn’t about its utility in real-time. In two days, the iwanamaker app proved itself. I only worry about archival data, especially during this historical, pandemic-affected season. Manager reports from last year’s matches can no longer be found on the IHSA website, and those were filed manually. How will digital information from an outside vendor be preserved?

And there are shortcomings. The sudden-death playoff on Wednesday between defending Class 1A state champ Allison Pacocha, and returning third-place finishers Dani Grace Schrock and Reagan Kennedy in Pontiac might as well have been for the state championship. But the app doesn’t have an entry for the playoff hole; it just lists their final places. (Pacocha made a 15-foot birdie putt for the victory, by the way).

In all other respects, though, the app was on par. In golf, that makes it a keeper.