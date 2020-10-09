Kewanee High School freshman Natalee Martin had her best run in five meets at Baker Park while the Sherrard boys and girls teams scooped up a pair of victories in Thursday’s cross country triangular.

After trailing the first mile, Martin passed Sherrard’s Addison Knox and built a sizeable lead. Martin finished in 22 minutes, 11 seconds.

It wasn’t Martin’s fastest time of the year. But it beat by 15 seconds her previous best at Baker’s 3-mile hilly course, which had been a fourth-place finish on Sept. 24.

Knox was second in 23:13 and Kewanee’s Carley Crabtree had a personal mark of 23:30 for third.

Morrison’s Jordan Gallentine was fourth and Emily Henson was fifth, Sherrard’s Sarah Gibson was sixth and Bri Bynam was seventh. Morrison’s Marissa Foklers was eighth and Sherrard’s Anna Taylor was ninth.

Kewanee’s Melissa Fragoso was 10th in 25:49 and Alex Henderson was 12th in 30:36.

"The girls are still trying to heal up a bit," said coach Chad Palm. "Some shin splint issues. Different overuse-type injuries. They ran fantastic on Tuesday. Might have been a little overextended to go two meets in three days that big.

"But as far as where we are at: We are competing like I would like to see us do. Spot for spot, were racing where I think we should be. Try and get everyone healthy for regionals."

Sherrard was the only team to score for the girls meet.

The boys team victory went to Sherrard, which had 18 points to Kewanee’s 43. Morrison did not score.

"Sherrard has got some phenomenal talent that runs very hard and very fast," Palm said.

Jacob Belha won the meet in 16:52 — the fastest time seen on the course this season. Dayton Hauger was second in 17:25. Both runs were better than the 17:29 posted by Tommy Murray for Riverdale on Sept. 24.

Kewanee’s Colin VanStechelman was third in 17:57 — his first full run since he came out of Tuesday’s run with cramps. "He came back tonight and ran very well," said Palm, who said he was on the verge of pulling VanStechelman on Tuesday when he elected to retire. VanStechelman’s run Thursday was his best showing at Baker, beating his runnerup showing of 17:58 on Sept. 24. "He competed the way I thought he would."

Sherrard’s Alex Wilson was fourth and Mike Gorey was fifth, Morrison’s Brady Wolf was sixth and Sherrard’s Noah Bradarich was seventh. Sherrard also had the 9 and 10 runners in Adam Brimeyer and Jordan Maynard.

Kewanee freshman James Roginski was eighth in 18:44. Senior Gabe Johnson and freshman Cristian Cazares raced each other to the chute. Johnson was 12th in 19:44 and Cristian Cazares was 13th in 19:45, which was a season best. "We’re playing musical chairs with that No. 2 spot," Palm said.

Calvin Desplinter was 16th in 20:23 surging ahead of sophomore Julian Quintero, who was 17th in a personal-best 20:25. Connor Bryan was 18th in 21:32, Dylan Rainwater was 20th in 22:46, Will Taylor was 22nd in 24:14 and Kevin VanWassenhove was 23rd in 25:52.