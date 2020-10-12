NASCAR. Chase Elliott won Sunday on the hybrid road course-oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where four drivers were trimmed from title contention. That included Kyle Busch, who becomes the first reigning champion eliminated in the second round since this began in 2014.

Xfinity. AJ Allmendinger splashed his way through a torrential rainstorm that turned Charlotte Motor Speedway into a slip-and-slide Saturday.

Formula One. Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins in Formula One with victory in the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday in Nurburg, Germany.

French MotoGP. Italian rider Danilo Petrucci won for the first time on Sunday.