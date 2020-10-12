Cowboys 37, Giants 34. Greg Zuerlein made a 34 yard FG with 3 seconds left. The Cowboys won with backup QB Andy Dalton after Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome ankle injury.

Raiders 40, Chiefs 32. Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three TDs. Ends Chiefs' franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

Seahawks 27, Vikings 26. Russell Wilson had a 6-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf on fourth-and-goal with 15 seconds left. Seattle is 5-0 for the first time.

Rams 30, Washington 10. Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two TDs and ran for another.

Browns 32, Colts 23. Baker Mayfield passed for a season-high 247 yards and two TDs.

Steelers 38, Eagles 29. Chase Claypool caught four TDs passes, including the clincher with 2:59 left.

Dolphins 43, 49ers 17. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and three TDs.

Texans 30, Jaguars 14. Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 359 yards and three TDs.

Panthers 23, Falcons 16. Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two TDs.

Ravens 27, Bengals 3. The Ravens sacked Joe Burrow seven times and Patrick Queen had a 52-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter

Cardinals 30, Jets 10. Kyler Murray ran for a TD and threw another to DeAndre Hopkins.