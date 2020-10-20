Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10. Kyler Murray accounted for three TDs in his first game back home as a pro and Ezekiel Elliott set up the first two Arizona TDs with fumbles. Murray, a speedy quarterback who won three high school championships and a Big 12 title at the home of the Cowboys improved to 7-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium, throwing for two scores despite a rough start through the air and rushing for 74 yards and a TD. The Cardinals (4-2) are tied for second place in the tough NFC West. Arizona is above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2015, its most recent playoff year.

Chiefs 26, Bills 17. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 161 yards rushing and Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, leading Kansas City over Buffalo in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday. Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards. His first scoring toss to Kelce was the 90th of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes. Hall of Famer Dan Marino had the previous mark at 40 games. The Chiefs are off to their third 5-1 start in four seasons, and they bounced back from a sloppy 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11. Buffalo (4-2) lost its second straight.