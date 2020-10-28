Illinois State. Men’s basketball team is waiting until next week to have full practices because of last week’s positive COVID-19 test "for one or two players," said coach Dan Muller on Tuesday. Those who tested positive must also go through a heart screening test. Contacts under quarantine must pass a weekly COVID-19 test like the rest of the team and staff.

Big Ten. No. 9 Wisconsin has canceled its football game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program including coach Paul Chryst tested positive for COVID-19.

Conference USA. Two games scheduled for the weekend, including No. 19 Marshall at Florida International, have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues. FIU had to call off the game because of a lack of available scholarship players. North Texas at UTEP on Saturday was called off because a surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas, has led to a stay-at-home order in the city.

Bethune-Cookman. Will not participate in intercollegiate sports this winter or spring. The NCAA said Bethune-Cookman was the first Division I institution to publicly announce that it was not going to compete in any sport for the entire academic year. Bethune-Cookman, located in Daytona Beach, Florida, has 15 varsity programs, and the fall 2020 seasons were canceled back in July.

Track and field. Men's 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman, 24, has been banned for two years because of three violations of doping control rules. He will miss the Tokyo Olympics next year. Track and field authorities say Coleman will be banned until May 2022. Coleman can appeal his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

NASCAR. Planned to make a fourth attempt to complete its playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday after persistent mist and cold temperatures continued the long delay. The race began Sunday and drivers completed 52 of the scheduled 334 laps before mist and drizzle halted the action. The weather did not relent on Monday or Tuesday as NASCAR spent about two dozen futile hours trying to dry the track.

Tennis. Top 10 tennis player Kiki Bertens will miss the start of next season, including the Australian Open, after having surgery on her left Achilles tendon. The 28-year-old from the Netherlands announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a picture of herself in a hospital bed with her leg in a cast.

Baltimore Ravens. Signed former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant and assigned him to the practice squad. Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game.

Soccer. Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu resigned Tuesday amid the fallout of his feud with star Lionel Messi, and on his way out revealed the Spanish club wants to join a potential new super league of elite European teams.

