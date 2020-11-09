ILLINOIS UPDATE

MLS. Chicago Fire (5-10-8) was eliminated from MLS playoff contention in a 4-3 loss to New York City FC. Przemyslaw Frankowski had two goals and Robert Beric one for the Fire.

Gateway PGA. Conducted an unofficial high school state championship invitational, with the first round Saturday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton and the final round Sunday at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. Catalina Easley of Cantrall won the girls meet with a 160, carried through after a round-best 76 on Saturday. Braeden Duncan of Macomb won the boys title with a 149 for a one-stroke victory over Avery Irwin of Belleville.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

College football. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, receiving 59 of 62 first-place votes. Notre Dame got two first-place votes and moved up two spots to No. 2 on Sunday after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game Saturday night. Ohio State, with one vote for first, remained No. 3. Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and landed at No. 4. Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5.

Breeders’ Cup Classic. Authentic won in the same fashion he took the rescheduled Kentucky Derby two months ago, going wire-to-wire for a 2¼-length victory over Improbable that gave trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish on a warm, sunny fall Saturday at Keeneland. There wasn't any catching up to Authentic as he broke quickly out of the No. 9 gate between stablemates and set the pace for the 10-horse field to follow. Authentic covered 1¼ miles in 1:59.19 in the $6 million marquee event and paid $10.40, $5.40 and $4.20. Improbable returned $4.80 and $3.30 while Global Campaign paid $8.80. In other action, the colt Absolutely Aiden had to be euthanized following an injury in the $150,000 Lafayette that toppled mount Chris Landeros and two other riders, Monomoy Girl won the 1 1/8-mile Distaff for the top fillies and mares 3 years old and up, Irish bred Tarnawa won the $4 million Breeders' Cup Turf, British-bred filly Glass Slippers earned a half-length victory in the 5½-furlong Turf Sprint, Knicks Go broke a track record, winning the Dirt Mile by 3 1/2 lengths in 1:33.85 and 7-year-old Whitmore, a graybeard with 15 wins in 38 starts and $3 million in career earnings, won then 6-furlong Sprint.

Xfinity Series. Austin Cindric charged on fresh tires with a gutsy overtime drive Saturday to win the series finale at Phoenix Raceway. Chase Briscoe spun with six laps remaining and brought out a caution that forced Cindric and Team Penske into a bold race-deciding strategy call. Justin Allgaier took the lead while Cindric pitted for new tires and was in third for the two-lap overtime shootout.

Tennis. Daniil Medvedev won the Paris Masters for the first time by beating Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 Sunday.

Golf. Carlos Ortiz held off Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama by closing with a 5-under 65 to win the Houston Open on Sunday, becoming the first Mexican to win on the PGA Tour in 42 years. Ortiz finished at 13-under 267.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Olympics. Tokyo on Sunday held a one-day exhibition gymnastics meet in front of several thousand fans with 30 athletes participating from Japan, Russia, China, and the United States to show that the postponed Tokyo Olympics can open in just under nine months.

Soccer. Supported by her baby daughter in the stands, American two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan made her debut in English soccer on Saturday. Morgan came on as a substitute in the 69th minute for Tottenham in a 1-1 draw against Reading in the Women's Super League. It was her first match in around 15 months, having given birth to Charlie in May. She is among a raft of American players to have moved to English soccer for this season to get playing time ahead of the delayed Tokyo Olympics. Others are Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.

From local reports and wire services. Submit results to ttaylor@starcourier.com