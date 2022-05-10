Longtime manufacturer in Henry is selling off assets from its four shuttered plants

HENRY – Emerald Performance Materials, which shuttered its four chemical manufacturing sites in July 2021, is selling the contents of those plants – either collectively or piecemeal.

Inspection of the contents of the buildings and assets themselves is available only by appointment. Items are not being auctioned, and only reasonable offers are to be considered. Liquidation of the Emerald assets is being handled by Industrial Asset Recovery Group. Assets can be viewed online at www.industrial-recovery.com.

Read more: Closing of Henry plant cost 50 jobs

Emerald Performance Materials is the last in a string of owners of the former B.F. Goodrich Specialty Chemicals plant. According to longtime plant personnel, B.F. Goodrich began building the multi-process complex in 1956, opening in 1960.

Throughout the subsequent decades, B.F. Goodrich spun the processes and associated plants into different entities. The Specialty Chemicals Division was separated out in the 1990s and manufactured a variety of products – from materials in tire production to the Geon Division that produces polyvinyl chloride, used in products like PVC pipe and home siding.

The Geon facility later was sold to Mexichem Specialty Resins, and subsequently to Vestilite. That portion of the plant continues to operate and is not involved in the sale.

In 2001, the Specialty Chemicals Division became Noveon and later Lubrisoft. It was ultimately purchased by Emerald.

Roger Bumgardner, a 44-year veteran of the Henry employer, reminisced about the impact of the B.F. Goodrich years.

"It was a really good place to work," he said. "They took good care of their people, and the pay was great. Goodrich did a lot for the community."

He pointed to the local grade school just down the road as having benefited from the company's philanthropy. "Henry would have been a very different place if not for the plant."

To schedule a time to inspect lots at the Henry location, contact either jkowalik@cdcco.com, 314-835-2813, or smillner@industrialrecovery.com, 314-835-2812. All reasonable offers will be considered.