Final Levitt AMP concert of season Sunday August 8

Carol Townsend

The last concert will be held Sunday, August 8th in Galva’s Wiley Park at the new stage.

The two performing are:

Craig Gerdes-outlaw country-Steeped in the white lines, black tar and diesel smoke of he American highway, Tough as Nails- the latest LP from Craig Gerdes- is raw and real, a document of a road-tested band fast on the move.

Also Wayne Hancock-(honky tonk) since his stunning debut, Thunderstorms and Neon Signs in 1995, Wayne “The Train” Hancock has been the undisputed king of Juke Joint Swing- that alchemist’s dream of honky- tonk, western swing blues, Texas rockabilly and big band.

Come out and fill the park and support the local food vendors. This is the 10th of the free concerts this summer of the Levitt Amp Music series held in Galva.

The series has been presented by the Galva Arts Council who has a host of volunteers who have everything week’s set up down to a science. Come and bring your chairs and enjoy activities for the kids - face painting, free hula hoops and crafts..

There are also a free door prize drawing each week and a 50/50 raffle drawing.