Bishop Hill to celebrate harvest with Jordbruksdagarna

staff writer

Bishop Hill’s annual 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) will take place Saturday September 25 and Sunday September 26, 2021. As always, there will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children all over the village during the 49th Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth work days”) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Demonstrations, hands-on activities, and music are all free.

In the village park, artisans will make rope, process flax, carve wood, forge metal, butter making, and more. Vendors will also be selling farm produce, pumpkins, pioneer popcorn, baked goods, crafts, and much more in the park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Musical performances will include Hammer and Pick at noon and 2 p.m., and the Nordic Dancers at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day at the gazebo. Old-fashioned children’s games will also be conducted in the park at 2 p.m. each day.

Jordbruksdagarna is not just located in the park but all over Bishop Hill. At the Colony School, the Old Settlers’ Association will be serving their famous Colony Stew. In and behind the Bjorklund Hotel from noon to 4 p.m. each day, there will be demonstrations on how to press sorghum and make candles. Visitors, especially children, can also try their hand at shelling corn, making bricks, and creating a cornhusk doll. Visitors can explore Henry County’s agricultural heritage at the Henry County Historical Museum, where a variety of antique tractors will be on display outdoors. Each day at the Henry County Historical Museum, the Bishop Hill Agricultural Association will demonstrate corn shelling and conduct a kid pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m., have an antique tractor parade around town at noon, threshing at 1 p.m., and finish with corn shelling at 2 p.m. People movers will also be available to transport people around town to experience many of the activities, museums, and stores that Bishop Hill has to offer.

On Saturday only, the BHHA Acting Troupe will perform their Bishop Hill Colony history skit Dirty Laundry at the Steeple Building Museum. Author Mary Davidsaver will be having a book signing at the Prairie Arts Center. Also, on Saturday only, Patt & Possum (Patt Plunkett and Charlie Walden) will perform a concert of traditional mid-western fiddle music that will get your feet a stompin behind the Bjorklund Hotel from noon to 3 p.m.

For more details about these or other Jordbruksdagarna activities, call 309 927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, check the Bishop Hill Heritage Association Facebook page, or view www.visitbishophill.com. Please bring a lawn chair and help Bishop Hill celebrate its 175th Anniversary.

Saturday and Sunday

VILLAGE PARK

Musical Performances:

Hammer and Pick—Noon & 2

Nordic Dancer—1 & 3

Demonstrations: Blacksmithing, Rope Making, Woodworking, Butter Making, and more.

Vendors: Pumpkins, Mums, Kettle Corn, Baked Goods, Crafts, and More

Children’s Games—2 p.m.

BJORKLUND HOTEL

Noon-4 p.m. each day

Brick Making, Corn Husk Dolls, Corn Shelling, Sorghum Pressing, Candle making inside the Bjorklund Hotel.

HENRY COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM

Outside Antique Tractors Display

11 a.m. Corn shelling and kid pedal tractor pull

Noon Antique tractor parade around Bishop Hill

1 p.m. threshing

2 p.m. corn shelling

PEOPLE MOVERS

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days with stops at the Henry County Museum, the Village Park, and the Colony Church, Colony School

Colony Stew served by the Old Settlers’ Association