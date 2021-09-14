Harvest Time Music Festival in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO - The Geneseo Harvest Time Music Festival will kick off a weekend of activities beginning with the 29th annual Maple Leaf Marching Band Classic on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Geneseo High School Bob Reade football stadium. .

The two-day festival concludes Sunday, Sept. 26, with festivities in Geneseo City Park.

The Maple Leaf Classic Marching Band Competition takes center stage from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 with area high school bands competing for top honors.

Public is invited to the competition featuring high school bands from Bettendorf, El Paso, Monmouth-Roseville, ROWA, Rock Falls, Farmington, United Township, Galesburg and Rochelle.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.

Geneseo Middle School Band students will perform the introduction and the Geneseo High School Marching Band (TSOG) will perform in exhibition.

St. Ambrose University will perform at the conclusion of the evening.

From noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Geneseo City Park, or at the high school if it rains, activities will include pork chop sandwiches and concessions, available from noon to 5 p.m., with karaoke and music from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.

The seventh-and eighth-grade choirs will perform at 1 p.m., with high school choirs at 2 p.m. Choirs representing grades 4-12 will present the grand finale at 4:30 p.m., with songs connected to this year’s theme, “Heroes.”

A talent show of students is from 3 to 4 p.m.

A silent auction will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. with winners announced at 4 p.m. Raffle drawings will begin at 4 p.m. for large raffle items, and conclude with smaller raffle items.

Prizes include one year of free groceries sponsored by Geneseo Fareway; 50”4K Dolby Vision Vizio TV, Sony 4K UHD Blu-Ray/DVD Player, Lenovo Idea pad and Accessories, Canon Wireless Printer sponsored by Geneseo Communications Foundation; Nintendo Switch with headset and case and a $50 Nintendo Gift Card sponsored by Hanford Insurance Agency, Central Bank and Eye Surgeons Associates.

Tickets for raffle items are $10 each, three for $20 and 12 for $60, and are available at the festival and from band and choir members. Raffle tickets also are available online through GPAC website: geneseoarts.com. Online tickets may be purchased until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The two day event is sponsored by Geneseo Performing Arts Council (GPAC), and proceeds benefit Geneseo band, choir and drama students.