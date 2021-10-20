Geneseo High School Fall Play presented Oct. 29 - 30

Claudia Loucks

Students in the drama department at Geneseo High School will take the stage on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30 for their fall play, “The Curious Savage.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. on both nights in the high school theatre. Tickets are $5 for adults and high school students. Tickets will be available at the door on the nights of the performances as there are no advance ticket sales.

The Oct. 30th performance will include Senior Night and the dedication of the theatre at 7 p.m. A reception will be held in the theatre lobby after the performance.

All patrons must be masked with a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times while in the school/theatre.

Joseph DePauw is directing the show and cast members include Josie Bull, Fynn Greene, Grace Schilling, Jackson Brumbaugh, Kaydel Littig, Madison Ochs, Colin McConville, Alex Belanger, Nola Travis, Beth Mroz and Rea Chambers.

The crew includes Connor Ellis, Madison Skelton, Elle Corales, Kaitlyn Dreifurst, Imogene Greene, Sarah Lawrence, Carleigh Norton, Abby Gentry, Fynn Greene, Claire Kehoe, Madison Ochs, Cam Villanueva, Samantha Watters, Peyton Willaert, Alyx Rick, April Kelley, Dylan Pankey, Sophia Stiles, Paxton Sherbyn and Kaye Hogue.

In addition to DePauw, the staff includes Bryan Stone, set builder; Larry Lord, Fine Arts manager (lights and sound); Andrea Hogue, GPAC Speech and Theatre vice-president; Brooke Emmerson, Activities Director; Bob Manasco, program layout.

IN A SIDEBAR

The Geneseo High School Theatre will be dedicated as the DePauw Theatre at the 7 p.m. performance on Saturday, Oct. 30. The new name is in honor of Joseph DePauw, play director. A reception will be held in the theatre lobby after the performance.

In making the announcement about the theatre dedication, GHS Principal Travis Mackey said, “The theatre will be dedicated as the “DePauw Theatre” in honor of Joseph DePauw and his wife, the late Marilyn DePauw, for their many years of dedication and commitment to Geneseo High School Theatre students in directing plays and musicals.”