Richmond Hill Players look to the stars with "Silent Sky"

staff writer

Richmond Hill Players continue their 2022 season with Silent Sky, a play by Lauren Gunderson. The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, July 14-24 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo.

When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900’s, she isn't allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Instead, she joins a group of women "computers," charting the stars for men who claim credit for their advances. As she measures the light and distance of stars, Henrietta must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science against family obligations and the possibility of love. Based on real people and events, Silent Sky is a heartfelt, humorous, and inspiring look at the determination, passion, and sacrifice of women who helped redefine our understanding of the cosmos.

The cast features Kady Patterson (Silvis); Kevin Maynard (Rock Island); Diane Greenwood (Geneseo), Terri Nelson (Lynn Center) and Elizabeth Melville (Bettendorf). Jennifer Kingry (Geneseo) directs the show. The staff includes stage manager Colin McConville, set builder Mike Skiles, light designer Kingry, sound/video designer Larry Lord, sound/video operator Paxton Sherbeyn, crew member Isabella McConville (all Geneseo), crew member Elissa Dynes (Kewanee) and set builder/prop maker Jim Skiles (Colona).