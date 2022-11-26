Memorial luminaries added to Dec. 10 Christmas Walk in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Special to the Henry County Republic

Luminaries will again light up the walks for the 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk and something new has been added to this year’s display which will raise funds for the Victorian Walk Throwback event on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Memorial luminaries will be included in Geneseo’s Luminary Display at City Park and Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the annual Walk, explained, “For a $5 donation, a person can write the name of a loved one or loved owns who are no longer with us, or write a memorial message on a luminary bag. Our volunteers will then fill the bag with sand and light candle during the Victorian Walk Throwback event.”

Anyone interested can sign up for a memorial luminary by visiting the Geneseo Chamber office, located in Geneseo City Hall, or by email at geneseo@geneseo.org, or by calling 309-944-2686. Memorial luminary requests will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 2.

The rain date for the luminary display is Saturday, Dec. 18.

Memorial luminaries will be marked in the City Park with signage, and will be placed in alphabetical order and Sullivan added, ”We hope this can become a new tradition for the event, as it is a unique way to memorialize loved ones who are not longer with us at Christmastime.”

“Luminaries are a symbol of remembrance,” he said. “In planning this year's event, we thought it would be proper to dedicate the luminary display to those who we have lost over the years. Christmastime is a time of reflection, and I often think of Christmas memories made with loved ones and friends who have since passed. It is our hope that people will welcome this opportunity to honor loved ones during Christmastime in Geneseo.”