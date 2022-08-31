Erik Wilson returns to Geneseo to perform at 1st Methodist

Claudia Loucks

Erik Wilson made a lasting impression in this community when he served as director of worship at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo. He left the area in 2017, but is returning for a concert and night of worship at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at First Methodist.

The free event will include Wilson’s original music in addition to some well-known praise and worship songs. He will be joined by a few special guests for the night of music, stories behind songs and uplifting worship.

In a recent interview with Wilson, he said, “Our time in Geneseo was so beautiful and meaningful to us. We love the community, the people, and First United Methodist Church dearly. That is why we are so excited to return and experience a night of worship and music together with people we love.”

He is currently working on a record and said he will share some of the songs on the album at the upcoming concert.

“The record is meaningful to our time in Geneseo because many of the included songs were written when we lived there,” Wilson said. “One song, in particular, is a song called “new Creation,’ which I wrote in my office at FUMC as the new worship space and building were being finished. Several of our friends from Geneseo will be joining us on stage for the concert, which we are very excited about.”

“It will be a wonderful night full of great music, memories, and most importantly, the presence of God. We hope to see as many people as possible make it!”

After serving the Geneseo church from 2013 to 2017, Wilson and his wife Ashley moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, to serve at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church where he is contemporary music director.

In addition to his position at the Anderson Hills church, Wilson and his wife are directors of a ministry called Burn 24/7 in Cincinnati and Wilson said, “It is a ministry with the focus of bringing an atmosphere of worship in our city in hopes to give Jesus glory and bring unity to believers.”

Wilson also shared that be will be starting seminary in the fall at United Theological Seminary.

Since leaving Geneseo in 2017, he and his wife have had two daughters, Elowyn and Haven.

His wife has a photography business in Cincinnati.