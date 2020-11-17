Galva Veterans Day

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Galva American Legion held a Veterans Program last Wednesday in Veterans Park. At 11 a.m.

Cliff Wright served as master of ceremonies and John Holevoet, the deacon.

Olaf Collinson played “Taps” and Arik Burhorn sang the National Anthem for the crowd.

The Galva Fusiliers performed the gun salute.

Chief Master Sargant Tim Foley of Galva was the speaker.

Foley said that everyone needs to thank a Veteran as they come from all walks of life.

Foley comes from a family of Veterans. He said his met his wife Pam when she was serving, his father, grandfather, father-in-law and two of his sons are now serving. Foley will retire in 7 and one half months. He said he has no regrets of his career choice.