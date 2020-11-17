Geneseo School return to remote, look ahead to Vocational expansion

The Geneseo School Board met Thursday afternoon November 12, and was simulcast via TV50.

During public comments, a number of teachers, as well as teachers' families commented on the fact that Geneseo teachers are overworked, stressed and exhausted. The shortage of substitutes has resulted in administration teaching students, and staff teaching for co-workers who are out, when they should be preparing lessons. Comments alluded to the fact that a bus driver shortage might be looming as well.

Kyle Bess reported that he had visited the Vocational building at Metamora High School. They have 15,000 square feet of space, as opposed to Geneseo's 4600. The existing vocational area is housed within the High School building, which over the years has lost some of it's initial space to an art room, and a computer lab. Vocational is comprised of Auto/Metals, Welding, and Woodworking. The Ag Shop that was initially housed there was lost to the Auto Shop. The Auto Shop could benefit from an external bay door, which currently it does not have.

The proposed location of the Vocational Building would be across the street from the High School on a 150 x 120 plot of land near the tennis courts. It would allow for a 10,000 square foot building. It has the potential for 50 x 50 spaces for both metal and wood shops, 70 x 50 space for Auto Shop, which would include 4 bay doors, and 30 x 50 storage area, as well as 2 more classrooms. Bess felt that the largest part of the structure could be paid for with grants, and in-kind donations.

Cutting edge technology also would be an area to try to include in a new Vocational space. Mention was made of 3 D printers, CDC, plasma cutters and drones, all of which are common in today's workplace. GHS should be exposing vocational students to the newest technology to prepare them for life after graduation.

Dr. Brumbaugh spoke briefly on the Tax increase that did not pass on the November ballot. This will impact the school's finances. A generous gift of $75,000 was received by a Geneseo fan to pay for improvements to the soccer field.

Considerable discussion regarding the current metrics from the Department of Health occurred. There is currently a 15.1% positivity rate within the school district. With the numbers rising, a discussion of what ic would be needed to review the current learning model. The Board agreed to an adaptive pause, and return to remote learning for 2 weeks while these decisions are made, and to see what the metrics do.