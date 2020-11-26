NOSH- Good Mood Food opening in Geneseo

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Tina Hernandez’s philosophy is that you pay for quality food now, or pay for amplified medical needs later.

She and her husband, Patrick Hernandez, are in the process of opening a healthy food market – NOSH Good Mood Food. One definition of NOSH is to eat enthusiastically and NOSH is an acronym for natural, organic, specialty, healthful items.

The shop, at 804 South Oakwood Dr. in Geneseo, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday…”We are in the process of stocking shelves,” she said, and added that more information about NOSH is available on Facebook and Instagram @noshgeneseo.

“I have to calm my excitement as I have had such great feedback from folks that want to eat healthy, that I want to hurry the process along so we can get the store open,” she said.

The store carries all types of food items, such as gluten-free, organic, dairy-free, vegan, all-natural; in addition to supplements, CBD, pet foods, non-toxic cleaning supplies, personal and beauty items, essential oils and other holistic items, gifts and gift baskets.

“We will launch with curbside pickup and I am working on the website now,” she said. “Customers can place their orders online, pay for it from the convenience of their own home and we will deliver it to their vehicle, to minimize contact and mitigate the risk.”

“While being in the midst of the pandemic is a rough time to start a business, it is vital for NOSH to get started and help people. Now is a time like no other for individuals to build their immune systems and fuel their bodies with healthy foods, pro-biotics, vitamin C, Elderberry, vitamin D, etc., and eliminate the toxins that cause our bodies to work harder fighting those toxins than the viruses that are attacking us.”

Hernandez is very concerned about the way people eat, and the consequential diseases that they face. Sometimes it’s not even the diseases, but the food-related issues that people live with rather than making dietary changes and taking the right supplements, she said, and added, “I want to provide an alternative.”

“There are so many people who have dietary needs that search for their specialized diet foods – whether they are on Keto, Paleo, gluten-free, vegan lifestyles; have food sensitivities or allergies; diabetes, thyroid disorders, cancers, or just want to eat food that will truly nourish their bodies – NOSH will provide for those dietary needs, conveniently right here in Geneseo…My philosophy is that you pay for quality food now, or pay for amplified medical needs later.”

Hernandez is also in the process of becoming a certified nutrition coach so she will be able to better help people with their needs.

The idea to launch NOSH stems from Hernandez’s own efforts in shopping for healthy foods.

“I am gluten, dairy, and sugar-free and I avoid processed foods, food additives, chemicals, and other toxins that our food is laden with these days,” she said. “I was a Whole Foods shopper before we moved here from California. When we started looking to move back home to this area, there was a small storefront market in a neighboring town that I would shop at when I came to visit. I thought it was brilliant, like a mini Whole Foods for our community. That sparked the idea and I let it grow from there.”