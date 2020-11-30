Abbigail McGee funds project with Santa Letters

submitted photo

Abbigail McGee, a Junior at Geneseo High School and an Ambassador Girl Scout in Geneseo Troop 8655 is working toward her Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. Abbi's project is to build a butterfly garden at the new memory care unit at Liberty Village in Geneseo.

She is asking for community support in order to fund this project. Abbi is selling Santa letters. If you would like your child to receive a letter from Santa, you can pick up a form at the Geneseo City Hall, Geneseo Public Library, or contact Abbi by email at abbigailmcgeegoldaward@gmail.com. Fill out the form and return it to the address listed on the form by December 14, 2020. The letters will be mailed out to arrive before Christmas. The cost is $7.00 which includes a personalized letter from Santa and a bag of “Magic” reindeer food for your child to leave out for Santa’s reindeer on Christmas Eve. Each additional letter ordered by the same person is $5.00. Thank you for your support.