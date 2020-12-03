Geneseo Library has Angel Tree for Hillcrest

Geneseo Republic

The Geneseo Public Library District is offering curbside delivery during our regular business hours! If you would like to make someone's Christmas extra special please give us a call at 944-6452 to request a Christmas angel.

The residents at Hillcrest Home have requested what they would like for Christmas. When you select a Christmas angel the items requested will be on that angel. The Hillcrest van will pick up the items at the Geneseo Public Library District. During these difficult times please bring joy into someone's life. The toy box will not be available at the library. Please drop any new toys to the food pantry!