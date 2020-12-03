Geneseo Lighted Parade route

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

submitted photo

The Christmas Walk Lighted Christmas Parade will follow a six-mile route through Geneseo, including driving to the assisted living facilities and by churches in the area. Parade watchers are invited to remain in their vehicles and watch the parade from the parking lots, just like being at the drive-in movies, in keeping with this year’s Christmas Walk theme – “Christmas at the Movies.”

Locations included on the parade route:

-Allure of Geneseo – 704 South Illinois St.

-Liberty Village of Geneseo – 920 South Chicago St.

-WoodRidge Supportive Living – 620 Olivia Dr., Geneseo.

-Hammond-Henry Hospital Long Term Care Living Center, 600 North College Ave.

These churches are offering their parking lots for drive-in style viewing of the Lighted Christmas Parade.

-Grace United Methodist Church – 318 North Center St. (parking lot reserved for Lighted Parade staging only).

-First United Methodist Church – 302 North State St. and South Campus at 224 North State St. (viewing).

-First Presbyterian Church – 133 East North St. (North St. viewing).

-Concordia Lutheran Church – 316 South Oakwood Ave. (North St. and Oakwood Ave. viewing).

-First Congregational Church – 319 South State St. (State St. and Pearl St. viewing).

-First Lutheran Church – 114 East Main St. (State St. viewing).

-First Baptist Church – 15300 Ford Road (Ford Road and church parking lot viewing).

-Geneseo Evangelical Free Church – 914 North Chicago St. (Chicago St. and church parking lot viewing).

-St. Malachy’s Catholic Church – 595 East Ogden Ave. (Ogden Ave. and church parking lot for viewing).