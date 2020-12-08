Beth Welbers

Geneseo Republic

There are several corrections to the City Council story published in the 12/4 edition of the Republic. Alderman petitions will be accepted for filing December 14-21, during regular business hours at the City Hall. The Truth in Taxation Hearing will be heard at the meeting of December 8, rather than the 15th as perviously reported. That meeting will take place online, and simulcast on the City's YouTube channel. Details on access to the meeting are found on the City's website.