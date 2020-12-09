County to relax Tier 3 restrictions on restaurants and bars

Geneseo Republic

Henry County restaurants and bars have been braving the elements, and thinking outside the proverbial box in order to keep patrons coming. From personal greeenhouses and heaters to curbside and to go incentives, the creativity of local establishments has been commendable. But nothing is as satisfying to both owners and patrons as a regular sit down, with a smiling, albeit masked, server, and hot food on a real plate. It looks like the rules will change again.

Henry County Economic Development Director Jim Kelly made it official on social media on Tuesday that Henry County restaurants will be allowed to open this weekend for indoor dining under strict limits. According to Kelly, restaurants across Henry County will open for Indoor Dining this Friday, December 11th with a limit of 25% capacity. Masks will be required until you reach your table and social distancing should be adhered to. Restaurants also must close by 11 Pm under the new guidance. The Henry and Stark County Health Department is expected to offer further guidance for restaurants on Wednesday. In the announcement on Tuesday, Jim Kelly called the change in policy ” A step in the right direction for our county to help with our economic recovery.”

Effective Friday, December 11, 2020 at 6:00 AM, the following restrictions and mitigation measures shall immediately apply to all applicable food and/or beverage establishments, lawfully operating with a permit issued under either the Henry or Stark County Food Ordinance:

1. Permit holders must limit indoor food and/or beverage service by utilizing not more than 25% of their table capacity.

2. Masks must be worn at all times when not actively eating or drinking.

3. Permit holders will cease all indoor service at 11:00 PM daily and may reopen no earlier than 6:00 AM the following day. Only carryout, curbside and delivery may continue past 11:00 PM.

4. All patrons must be seated at tables.

5. No ordering, sitting, or congregating at a bar (bar stools must be removed).

6. All tables must be greater than six feet apart.

7. No congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting.

8. No dancing or gathering while standing, when indoors and while food and/or beverages are being consumed. All patrons must be seated.

9. Reservations are required for each party.

10. No seating of multiple parties at one table.