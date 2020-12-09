Looking Back Galva

compiled by Beth Welbers

20 Years Ago

December 13, 2000

The "Remembrance Tree" recalling deceased loved ones will be held in a special ceremony at Galva's Veteran's Park Saturday Dec. 16. Slated for 4 pm, start on the west side of the park, the event will be a brief service of remembrance of loved ones who will be missed during the holiday season. It is sponsored by First United Methodist Church, Galva.

this group of men and boys have volunteered to oversee the ice skating rink at Galva's Wiley Park this year. They are doing it as a joint neighborhood project to fill the void left when Herb Rodgers, longtime rink caretaker moved to Peoria in the past year.

Galva Wildcats went back over the .500 mark since winning their season opener as they defeated Avon 63-36 in their opener Saturday night.

50 Years Ago

December 17, 1970

Alderman Powers reported at the city council meeting Tuesday that that the water department is investigating action to be taken on No. 3 city well. A meeting will be held Tuesday in Urbana with the state geological department to see if it would be feasible to drill through another strata of rock to a lower water level. A pocket of sand has been causing some trouble at the present level.

The question in many people's minds this time of year is "Will we have a white Christmas?" According to the National Weather Service, we have an 80 percent chance of having snow on the ground Christmas Day.

100 Years Ago

December 16, 1920

Disabled Soldiers in Illinois Hospitals may be helped by Legion here. A plan will be considered today by the directors and officers of the Service club in this city for sending a contribution to a Christmas fund for veterans of the world was still confined in hospitals, that is being collected in Chicago.

A Christmas Present that can be enjoyed by all the family for years to come. Whether it be a Sedan or a Touring Car. No matter what you purchase there is nothing that your family as well as yourself can enjoy more, no matter what you pay for it.