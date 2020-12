Main Street Orion Santa Letters

by Mindy Carls correspondent

During Main Street Orion’s Saturday with Santa on Dec. 5, children brought letters and drawings for Santa.

Front side of a drawing

Have a Happy Christmas to you

Back side

Ho, Ho, Ho, Merry Christmas to You

Leah Heald

Santa, I’ve been good this year.

Lauren Heald

Dear Santa,

I would like a Star Wars Action Figure, a Wooden Train Set and a Decepticon Action Figure.

Love, Oscar Allen

Capten Sute with sheld, Owl, Trampien, Hover board scooter, intend Swich.

From Claire

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? Can I have a Godzilla set and a Santa Set.

Merry Christmas

Love, Simon Allen

To Santa

I would like a snowy Christmas and to talk to my elf Blue.

From Jackson Bingham