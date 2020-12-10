Snodgrass couple Christmas Walk parade Grand Marshals

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Barry and Lorrie Snodgrass have been named Grand Marshals of the 2020 Geneseo Christmas Walk Lighted Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12. (OR TOMORROW)

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. with staging taking place at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Grace United Methodist Church, 318 North Center St.

As Grand Marshals, the Snodgrass couple will lead the lighted parade which will travel a six-mile city-wide loop that takes the parade by many Geneseo churches and senior care facilities.

Barry Snodgrass expressed appreciation that he and his wife were asked to serve as Grand Marshals of this year’s parade and he said, “Thank you for giving Lorrie and I this high honor. Geneseo has been my home for 65 years. This town and its people can bring out the best in you. We are proud to have had a business, raised our family in Geneseo and we plan to keep on living here.”

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, said, “Barry and Lorrie have contributed to much to the Christmas Walk for decades. They have given countless hours and resources to this event to help bring Christmas magic to families over the past 30 years. Past luminary displays were made possible due in large part to their contributions.”

Sullivan commented that the committee is “tremendously appreciative of the Snodgrass’ service and commitment to the Geneseo Christmas Walk over the years.”

“Christmas at the Movies” is the theme of the 2020 Christmas Walk.