Geneseo Republic

BISHOP HILL, Ill. – In order to better protect the health and safety of visitors and staff, and to adhere to current COVID-19 public health and safety mitigations, the annual Julotta service held Christmas Day at Bishop Hill State Historic Site has been canceled. The Julotta service will resume in 2021.

For more information on Bishop Hill and other state historic sites, visit www.dnr.illinois.gov.