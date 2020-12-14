Hammond-Henry Long Term Care receives 5 star rating

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Hammond-Henry Hospital Long Term Care Living Center has been recognized as a Five-Star facility for the ninth consecutive year by the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS is part of the Department of Health and Human Services and created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help families and caregivers compare nursing homes.

Based on recent health inspections and compliant investigations, an overall rating is given of each nursing home, and a separate rating for additional areas of operation, including health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Hours of care provided by nursing staff and how well nursing homes care for their residents’ physical and clinical needs are also included in the rating.

Information received from Hammond-Henry states that the Five-Star Quality Rating System exists to provide families a comparison tool using year-over-year data and that Hammond-Henry Long Term Care has offered the highest level of care and received this award for nine consecutive years… “This year has posed some unanticipated challenges, but we are counting our blessings and continue to consider it an honor to care for our beloved residents,” said Wyatt Brieser, DPT, LTC manager. “More than ever, we consider them to be our family. As Covid-19 isolation and fear has overwhelmed our world, it has also brought us closer together. It will be our continued mission to provide our residents with the best care possible. While we are thankful for the recognition, we are more grateful to be a part of a wonderful community, a strong Hammond-Henry team, and a caring Long Term Care Living Center family.”

The CMS five-star quality rating is determined by using regular inspections and data compiled from nearly 800 Illinois long-term care facilities serving approximately 100,000 residents.

Information from the hospital states that less than 10 percent of the facilities achieve five-star status each year.