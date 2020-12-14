Red Cross to host Galva blood drive

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in Epworth Hall at the First United Methodist Church at 214 NW 2nd Avenue in Galva on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The time of the blood drive will be 1-6 p.m. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Bring a friend and help save lives together. All donations are tested for Covid-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current coronavirus patients in need.