Christmas Eve at Cambridge Methodist

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The year 2020 has been a year of “Well we’ve never done that before,” and that theme will continue for Christmas Eve services at Cambridge United Methodist Church, 120 West Exchange.

The Rev. Jim Aniol, church pastor, said, “Usually on Christmas Eve we gather in the sanctuary of Cambridge United Methodist at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and worship together. Since we can’t do that this year due to Covid-19 and its social distancing restrictions, we have to do something completely different.”

At 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the church will host drive-in church where parking attendants will direct people to a parking space…”Once we all get settled, we ask that you stop your cars so that everyone can hear,” Aniol said. “Since it is predicted to be about 20 degrees, please bring a blanket. Also, in lieu of candles, please use the flashlight on your cell phone, or bring a flashlight to bring Jesus’ light to the world.”

After a short worship service, Aniol said the communion will be shared and those who do not want to have communion will be directed to leave the parking lot through the southeast exit. Those desiring communion will be directed to the southwest exit.

“We pray that you will be able to join us on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. in the back parking lot of the church,” Aniol said. “This worship service is open to everyone, so you do not have to be a member of Cambridge United Methodist Church or any church, all are welcome. Those who cannot join us in person, the worship will be broadcast live on the Cambridge United Methodist Church face book page.”

For more information, email pastor.cambridgeilmc@gmail.com