Galva residents to join in Christmas Eve Jingle

by Carol Townsend correspondent

Galva residents will be participating in it’s first Galva Christmas Eve Jingle Thursday, December 24th at 6 p.m.

The event encourages residents to come outside at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and ring bells for two minutes. Any type of bell is ok.

This will help spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh.

Christmas Eve jingle was recently founded by a Yorkshire Facebook group and Mary Beggs-Reid of Harrogate, Yorkshire, UK. The idea has turned into a global movement with over 350 thousand participants world-wide so far.

“Maybe this will become a yearly tradition and you can say you were first when the history books talk of 2020 and that what happened on Christmas Eve united the whole world in spreading joy, hope and the Christmas spirit,” Beggs-Reid said.

Several Galva churches have been asked to participate.

“The City of Galva can now be added to the growing list of cities from around the world participating in the first ever Christmas Eve Jingle.” according to Galva resident Michelle Smith who has organized in Galva participating and has contacted all of the Galva churches.