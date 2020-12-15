People's Party Caucus results

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The People’s Party caucus was held Monday night in all three Galva wards

The four year seat of Jamie Hopping was up for election in April of 2021.

Hopping received the People’s Party nomination with 5 votes

The 4 year seat of James Hartman was up for election in ward 2.

Hartman received the People’s party nomination with 12 votes in ward 2.

Ward 3 had the 2 year unexpired seat of Jackie Clucus and the four year seat of Wayde Buck.

Clucas will run on the People’s Party and received 7 votes at the caucus.

R. Douglas Anderson received the nomination for third ward alderman to run on the People’s Party ticket.

Buck did not seek re-election for that seat.

Those who are interested may run independently and must have their petitions which are available at Galva City Hall filed by Monday, December 21st returned back to City Hall.