Cambridge Village Board approves sale of lot

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

An empty lot in downtown Cambridge will have a building in the near future. At their meeting earlier this month, the Cambridge Village Board approved the sale of a downtown property on Prospect St. to Crystal Strode.

Purchase price is $45,500 and Strode plans to build a Vibrant Health Clinic on the lot which will house multiple office spaces for health-related professionals including Strode’s chiropractic practice.

In addition to the full sale price of the property, the board also approved the TIF redevelopment agreement with Vibrant Health which states that Strode will put up a building and begin operations within 12 months and remain in business for a minimum of five years.

Village administrator Steve Brown said, “This has been an empty lot in our downtown business district for many years and we believe Vibrant Health facility will be a great addition to our downtown area.”

In other business, the board approved a proclamation regarding Village of Cambridge School Choice Week from Jan. 24-30. Board president Jason Gustafson explained the week is an effort to raise awareness among parents of the public and non-public K-12 school children of various education options that are available.

The board also:

-Approved an ordinance to provide guidance, requirements and restrictions regarding raising chickens within the city limits.

-Updated the International Building Codes to the 2018 edition of International Codes.

-Approved the appointment of Village Clerk Carla Witter as authorized agent for IMRF.