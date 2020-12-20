Annawan School District finishes semester in-person

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Annawan school board members on Wednesday (Dec. 16) approved a tentative property tax levy of $2,832,115, up from last year’s levy of $2,704,915, for a total levy of 4.69 percent.

The district’s equalized assessed valuation or EAV is estimated to increase by approximately 4.7 percent as well. The total tax rate of $5.33 is down from last year’s rate of $5.35.

In his communications, Superintendent Matt Nordstrom commented about in-person classes in the district, and he said, “We made it the whole semester. We are happy and proud to have been able to offer in-person learning for the majority of our students the entire semester. We are grateful to be able to provide a safe learning environment for our students, and we are looking forward to continuing in-person instruction after the winter break.”

Classroom attendance is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The board also approved an “intent to retire” at the conclusion of the 2014-2025 school year.