Atkinson Christmas Festival a success

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Even though some of the traditional activities could not be included in the 2020 Atkinson Christmas Festival, the event was held virtually and was a success.

Winners in the festival contests included Austin Heller, $100 village gift certificate; Shabbona Creek RV took first place in the “Trim a Door” contest for the decorated RV on display at the corner of U.S. Route 6 and State St.

Winners in the drawing for the two bikes are Teddy Phillips of Atkinson and Ellis Brown of Moline.

Shrhonda Delp, village clerk, also expressed appreciation to Jewel Wright, Atkinson Post Office employee, who wrote response letters to the children who wrote letters to Santa and left them at the North Pole Post Office, which was designed and built by Andy Carton of Atkinson. Sarah Combs helped Wright by addressing the response letters to Santa.

The Farm Business Farm Management office building in downtown Atkinson was among the decorated businesses and homes in celebration of the Christmas season.