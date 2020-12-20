Fareway supports small business

by Claudia Loucks, correspondent

Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a second round of donations to local chamber of commerce affiliates in each of the communities Fareway serves in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Gift cards totaling $1,000 were provided to each community chamber to help small businesses and their employees facing challenges due to the current pandemic.

Locally, the Geneseo of Commerce will distribute the gift cards to local businesses that have experienced hardships in 2020.

“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses and their employees during this holiday season,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “As small businesses continue to face challenges, we hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.”

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, said, “Fareway’s most recent investment helps support our small business community, which has been hard hit by the pandemic in 2020. Thank you to Bill Lanphere and Fareway employees for working hard to serve our community this year. Fareway Meat & Grocery continuing to give back to Geneseo truly makes a positive impact in our area.”

In 2020, Fareway has provided nearly $500,000 in support to small businesses in partnership with local chamber of commerce members. More information is available on Face book with #farewayshopslocal.

ABOUT FAREWAY “Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 124 stores in a six-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 total employees. Visit fareway.com for more information. ‘Lead with Love’ is a part of Fareway’s mission aimed at supporting local communities through charitable giving efforts and other initiatives by direct involvement and donated resources. ‘Lead with Love’ is a valued philosophy held by Fareway and inspired by its employees. Visit fareway.com/leadwithlove for more information.