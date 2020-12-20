Health Department & First Choice Clinics announce 2020 awards

by Claudia Loucks, correspondent

The Henry and Stark County Health Departments' and the Henry County Health Board are pleased to announce the 2020 Health Department Employee Service Award recipients. This year's winners include:

RaeAnn Tucker, Director of Health Promotion, 30 Years of Service

Christine Yelm, Homecare Assistant, 25 Years of Service

Anna Holmes, Homecare Assistant, 20 Years of Service

Duane Stevens, Public Health Administrator, 15 Years of Service

Nioma Cordrey, Homecare Assistant, 15 Years of Service

Victoria Clemens, Homecare Assistant, 15 Years of Service

Terry Rist, Homecare Assistant, 15 Years of Service

Susan Isenberg, Homecare Assistant, 15 Years of Service

Anita Infante, Homecare Assistant, 10 Years of Service

Angela Correa, Homecare Assistant, 10 Years of Service

Carol Taets, Homecare Assistant, 10 Years of Service

Jean Nimrick, Homecare Assistant, 10 Years of Service

Jennifer Carton, Colona Clinic Nurse Practitioner, 5 Years of Service

Tara DeBlieck, Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, 5 Years of Service

Alicia Johnson, Colona Clinic LPN, 5 Years of Service

Cristina Triana, Customer Support Representative, 5 Years of Service

Julie Blackert, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Candace Corn, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Gloria Sue Lund, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Sandra Sonneville, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Health Department Public Health Administrator, Duane Stevens states, "The Henry County Board of Health recognizes that honest, loyal and qualified employees are the most valuable assets of the Health Department. It is because of their dedication and commitment that we have been able to contribute so much to the health and well-being of the community."

For more information on the services of the Henry and Stark County Health Departments and our First Choice Healthcare Clinics in Kewanee and Colona, call (309) 852-5272 Kewanee or (309) 792-4011 Colona or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com