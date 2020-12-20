Health Department & First Choice Clinics announce 2020 awards
The Henry and Stark County Health Departments' and the Henry County Health Board are pleased to announce the 2020 Health Department Employee Service Award recipients. This year's winners include:
RaeAnn Tucker, Director of Health Promotion, 30 Years of Service
Christine Yelm, Homecare Assistant, 25 Years of Service
Anna Holmes, Homecare Assistant, 20 Years of Service
Duane Stevens, Public Health Administrator, 15 Years of Service
Nioma Cordrey, Homecare Assistant, 15 Years of Service
Victoria Clemens, Homecare Assistant, 15 Years of Service
Terry Rist, Homecare Assistant, 15 Years of Service
Susan Isenberg, Homecare Assistant, 15 Years of Service
Anita Infante, Homecare Assistant, 10 Years of Service
Angela Correa, Homecare Assistant, 10 Years of Service
Carol Taets, Homecare Assistant, 10 Years of Service
Jean Nimrick, Homecare Assistant, 10 Years of Service
Jennifer Carton, Colona Clinic Nurse Practitioner, 5 Years of Service
Tara DeBlieck, Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, 5 Years of Service
Alicia Johnson, Colona Clinic LPN, 5 Years of Service
Cristina Triana, Customer Support Representative, 5 Years of Service
Julie Blackert, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service
Candace Corn, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service
Gloria Sue Lund, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service
Sandra Sonneville, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service
Health Department Public Health Administrator, Duane Stevens states, "The Henry County Board of Health recognizes that honest, loyal and qualified employees are the most valuable assets of the Health Department. It is because of their dedication and commitment that we have been able to contribute so much to the health and well-being of the community."
For more information on the services of the Henry and Stark County Health Departments and our First Choice Healthcare Clinics in Kewanee and Colona, call (309) 852-5272 Kewanee or (309) 792-4011 Colona or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com